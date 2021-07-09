MINDEN, La. -- An Arkansas man accused of an asphalt paving scam in Webster Parish was arrested Thursday after a deputy saw asphalt equipment at a home and decided to stop and check it out, the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
Chief Deputy Hank Haynes was driving on U.S. Highway 371 when he saw the equipment. He was aware of numerous complaints the sheriff's office had received about transient asphalt driveway pavers in the parish.
Haynes stopped to get their names and check for permits. That's when he discovered the man with the asphalt equipment was the same one wanted for carrying out alleged scams over the past few weeks.
In one of the instances, the man falsely told a homeowner he was employed by the Webster Parish Police Jury, the sheriff's office said.
Haynes arrested Michael Morris Jeffery, 45, of Texarkana, Ark., on charges of false impersonation, cheating and swindling, failure to obtain a permit and three counts of theft of assets of the aged.
Sheriff Jason Parker said, "We have numerous complaints about this group’s quality of work and outrageous prices residents were forced to pay. We will not tolerate individuals or businesses who scam our residents or take advantage of our senior citizens."
-----
Anyone who is a victim of Jeffery's can still file charges by contacting the sheriff's office at 318-377-1515.