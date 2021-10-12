SHREVEPORT, La. – A Bossier Parish man jailed Thursday in the shooting death of a man on Oakley Drive was in Caddo District Court earlier in the week for a court appearance on drugs and weapons charges.
Marshall Adkins, 25, of Benton, was awaiting trial next month when he was arrested for second-degree murder in the death of Jonathan Bellot, 40. The shooting happened at Bellot’s home on Ockley Drive in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood.
Bellot was shot in the head. Shreveport police said the two men knew each other.
Adkins is now held on a $1 million bond. At least one Shreveport city councilman has said Adkins should have been in jail for his pending crimes, and if he had Bellot's death would have been prevented.
Councilman John Nickleson, in a Facebook post, said Bellot’s death is an “unspeakable tragedy” and is another example of a “senseless death which would not have occurred if our local criminal justice system appropriately punished violent gun criminals and armed drug traffickers.”
Adkins, who is a convicted felon, was free on bond from his October 2020 arrest on four drug and two weapons charges. Shreveport and Caddo narcotics agents arrested him after finding an assortment of methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, LSD and handguns at an apartment Adkins shared with his girlfriend.
During the search, agents found a ledger where Adkins documented what drugs he sold, to whom and the amount, according to a police report.
Adkins reportedly told police the weapons belonged to his girlfriend. He admitted that he knew as a convicted felon he was not to have guns in his possession.
“A violent felon caught dealing meth while armed with an assault rifle should have been detained pending trial. Instead, Adkins was released on a total bond of just $37,500, which probably required him to pay a bondsman only about $5,000 in cash for his release,” Nickleson wrote.
Adkins earned his status as a convicted felon from a 2015 conviction for aggravated assault with a firearm. Adkins admitted to assaulting his stepfather with a gun.
Adkins pleaded guilty as charged in an agreement with the state. Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced him to three-year suspended sentence and placed him on supervised probation for three years. A special condition of his probation was not to own or possess firearms.
Adkins was free on that $37,000 bond for the 2020 drugs and weapons charges when he was arrested on May 19 in Bossier Parish for unauthorized entry of a place of business and simple criminal damage to property under $1,000.
It was shortly thereafter – on June 2 – that Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Garrett issued a bench warrant for Adkins’ arrest when he didn’t show up for court. He also was a no-show on July 29. But his attorney did attend.
The reason for his absence wasn’t stated in the Caddo court minutes. But in the Bossier court minutes, the reason was clear since Adkins was in incarcerated during that time.
Adkins was freed in September after he pleaded guilty in Bossier District Court to the unauthorized entry charge. He was sentenced to a year in prison but was given "good time" credit for time served.
Adkins accompanied his court-appointed attorney, Ernest Gilliam, last Tuesday to a hearing on his pending Caddo charges. Judge Garrett set Adkins’ case for trial on Nov. 15.
Gilliam confirmed his court appearance with Adkins but declined comment about his case to KTBS.
Little did court officials know Adkins would be back behind bars in a few days. Adkins appeared before Caddo District Judge John Mosely Jr. Friday morning in response to his arrest in Bellot’s death.
Adkins told Mosely he could not afford an attorney so one was appointed. The judge set a Nov. 9 date for a preliminary examination.
“The police officers I talk to are incredibly frustrated that our local criminal justice system continues to turn criminals like Adkins loose—and who can blame them? We ask officers to risk their lives arresting extremely dangerous, violent criminals, and then we turn around and release those same criminals on bond and give them probation. Armed drug traffickers and other criminals who commit acts of violence with guns must be sent to prison the first time. Period. Until that happens, our city will continue to suffer the deadly consequences of the status quo,” Nickleson wrote.