SHREVEPORT, La. -- Closing arguments begin shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer.
The arguments signal the end of what's called the case-in-chief. After prosecutors and the defense go over evidence presented over the past seven days, the case will be handed to the jury for deliberations.
If the jury of East Baton Rouge Parish residents decide Grover Cannon is guilty in Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley's death on Aug. 5, 2015, they then will have to return Thursday and consider sentencing, which would be life in prison or death by lethal injection.
Jurors got to hear from the alleged triggerman Wednesday morning when Cannon, against his attorney's advice, took the stand. He's previously denied he killed LaValley, and Cannon said that again during his testimony.
But before defense attorney Dwight Doskey called Cannon to the stand, the jury was led out of the court room and let back in once deputies had escorted Cannon to his seat. He was wearing a light blue plaid shirt, and with a reserved expression on his face as though he was trying to hide his nervousness.
Cannon wrote his own questions for Doskey to ask him. Doskey mentioned while prefacing this that Cannon was advised by his own counsel not to testify. Cannon then affirmed that he disagrees with his counsel’s self-defense argument because, “I didn’t do anything.”
He claims he never threatened his mom or sister, or else “they would have called he police themselves.” He said he left the house on Del Rio before the shooting, went to his dad’s and watched CNN. Cannon’s father died while he was awaiting trial.
Cannon believes he was framed and that LaValley was shot by “one of his coworkers.”
During cross examination, Cannon essentially accused every witness (there were 28 of them) of lying or perpetuating a lie.
Cannon was the defense's only witness.