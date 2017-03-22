Pre-trial maneuvering by the prosecution and the defense continued Wednesday in the case against Grover Cannon, the man accused of killing Shreveport police officer Thomas LaValley as the officer arrived to investigate a disturbance call.
Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel heard arguments and motions from both sides and ordered the case to continue to trial on July 24.
Cannon is accused of shooting the 29-year-old LaValley during a confrontation at a home in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood on Aug. 5, 2015. LaValley had been dispatched to the house to investigate a disturbance.
Cannon at the time had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a shooting in Queensborough the month before. LaValley, who was alone, knocked on the door and stepped inside the house. The four-year veteran had just told the man in the house to let him see his hands when a series of shots rang out, according to audio captured by a microphone LaValley was wearing.
Cannon was arrested the following day following a police dragnet in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Emanuel has reviewed reports by psychologists and found Cannon, 29, able to assist his defense attorneys in the presentation of their case and mentally competent to stand trial. Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.
Prosecutors intend to use evidence of the August 2015 shooting as part of their efforts to portray Cannon as someone who deserves the death penalty.