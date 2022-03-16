SHREVEPORT, La -- An accused gunman charged in Monday's rolling shootout along Youree Drive is also an accused killer who was free on bond.
KTBS 3 News has learned that Devoris Hardy, 21, who's now back in jail, was out on bond after being indicted for second degree murder in a case that happened just about 15 months earlier.
That bond was originally set at $250,000. Court records show that Caddo District Court Judge John Mosley later raised it to $500,000.
However, the Caddo Parish Sheriffs Office says Hardy was able to bond out on the original lower amount of $250,000 because of miscommunication between the courts and the jail.
In December of 2020, Hardy was arrested after a deadly shootout that claimed the life of Jacoby Ware. Ware was sitting in a car in a restaurant parking lot at West 70th and Pines.
Then last Monday morning, Hardy was free to allegedly commit more gun violence. Shreveport Police say he was one of the drivers in a rolling gun battle in the busy area of Youree and East Washington.
In an attempt to get Hardy's bond lowered in February of last year, his attorney, David Shepherd, told the court, "Defendant is not likely to commit any crime while on bond. There would be no danger to any other person in the community upon the defendant’s release. The community, especially defendant’s newborn son, will suffer from defendant’s continued incarceration pending trial."
Sheriff Steve Prator, who has been a critic of court leniency on violent offenders, says he's not surprised that an accused killer was able to make the lower bond.
"Everybody gets all excited about it when something occurs. And then two days later it's forgotten. And it's never revisited until something else happens. And everybody gets excited," Prator said.
"That's why I'm out there pounding and pounding and pounding the message that something needs to be changed within our criminal justice system," Prator added.
A court filing on Wednesday shows the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office is asking to revoke Hardy's bond. He's in jail on his latest charge of illegal use of a weapon.