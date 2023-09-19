MINDEN, La. -- Things can change in a short period of time, and a landmark case in 26th Judicial District Court and the state of Louisiana – which was scheduled to begin Monday – has been pushed to the second week of November.
“This is the first case from ‘Operation Save Our Streets’ where Minden police and other agencies arrested around 20 gang members within one week,” said Assistant District Attorney Jimbo Yocom. “The statute has never been used to dismantle a street gang so we’re paving the way.”
Yocom said word reached the District Attorney’s Office Monday that the first gang member on trial – Latavion Thomas – was interested in making a deal. According to court records, Thomas was offered 20 years with all but eight years suspended.
“He backed out at the last minute,” Yocom said.
Judge Michael Craig was set to preside over the trial. Thomas is charged with criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gang activity. Yocom is the prosecutor and Thomas Mayfield of Shreveport is the defense attorney.
“We will try all of the gang members separately,” Yocom said. “Thomas was chosen first. We make that determination by previous crimes that were committed, his connection to the gang, his record of violent crimes and how much evidence we have to connect him to the gang.”
Yocom said when the case finally comes to trial, evidence will be presented that connects Thomas as a TTS (Trained To Step) gang member.
It’s been more than a year since Minden police, a FBI task force, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Probation and Parole, U.S. Marshals Service and Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office blitzed the gang and originally made 12 arrests. As the week wore on, several more were made.
The law under which Thomas is being prosecuted was modified Aug. 12, 2003 and and the statute describing the punishment was modified July 23, 2010. It makes it illegal for a person to intentionally direct, participate, conduct, further or assist in the commission of a pattern of criminal gang activity.
The punishment section of the statute also states any person over the age of 17 who encourages a child under the age of 17 to become a member of a criminal street gang, when there is a difference in age of at least three years between them, faces a prison sentence of up to four years and a fine of up to $10,000, or both. Lack of knowledge of the child’s age shall is not a defense.
The cases will be tried at the Webster Parish Courthouse. New date is Nov. 13.