BENTON, La. – Another criminal charge has been added to the list already pending against a man accused in a deadly double shooting at a Bossier City gas station.
Cortrell Burks, 50, appeared by video before a Bossier District Court judge Friday morning after being booked on an additional charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Burks is already charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery.
He’s accused of killing two people and wounding two others on May 2 during an armed robbery at the Valero gas station off Interstate 20.
Jairiah Hamilton, 36, a store clerk, and customer Joshua Ryan Calk, 47, were fatally shot inside the store. Officer Ken Gallon and another customer, Wes Davis, were shot and wounded outside.
Bossier City police were in charge of the crime scene inside the store and filed the first charges against Burks. State police investigators were responsible for the shootout outside the store since it involved a Bossier City police officer.
The charge added today reflects the arrest warrant obtained by state police at the conclusion of their part of the investigation.
The case against Burks has yet to be presented to a Bossier Parish grand jury.
The deadly encounter happened just before 10 a.m. A source told KTBS Burks was met with resistance of some kind during the robbery attempt. Shots were fired.
Employees at the adjacent restaurant went over to check out what happened and called 911. One witness told KTBS she saw a man lying on the floor with someone standing over him.
As officers arrived in response to the 911 call, Burks came out and exchanged gunfire with them. He tried to get away by running to the nearby motel; however, the desk clerk locked the doors and BCPD officers were able to take Burks into custody.
Burks is also charged with murder in Center Point, Ala., where he’s accused of stabbing a woman in her apartment then later firing into the woman’s mother’s home in Birmingham.
Authorities believe Burks was on the run from that shooting before he stopped in Bossier City.
He’s held in the Bossier Max Facility. No bond is set on the first-degree murder charges. Bond is set at $2.3 million on the other charges.