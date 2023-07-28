BENTON, La. – An altercation with other inmates leads to more criminal charges for a man jailed in May in a deadly double shooting at a Bossier City gas station.
Cortrell Burks, 50, appeared Friday morning before a Bossier District Court judge for a 72-hour hearing on two counts of aggravated assault. A week ago, Burks was charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Burks is already charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery.
He’s accused of killing two people and wounding two others on May 2 during an armed robbery at the Valero gas station off Interstate 20.
Last week, KTBS was told by the district attorney’s office the recent attempted murder charge was connected to the shooting investigation. However, that information was corrected today.
Bossier sheriff’s Lt. Matt Gaydos said Burks first got involved in an altercation with his cellmate then it spilled outside of the cell and included a group of inmates.
No one was injured, Gaydos said.
“It was just a threat of violence towards them,” Gaydos said.
But the inmates, even though incarcerated on their own charges, can pursue criminal charges against another inmate if they want to, Gaydos said.
Gaydos is not aware of Burks being involved in any other incidents since his arrest.
“He’s been fairly quiet since he was locked up,” Gaydos said.
Gaydos was not immediately aware whether Burks was placed in a single cell since the incident or if he was still in general population.
The double homicide case against Burks has yet to be presented to a Bossier Parish grand jury.
Jairiah Hamilton, 36, a store clerk, and customer Joshua Ryan Calk, 47, were fatally shot inside the Valero. Officer Ken Gallon and another customer, Wes Davis, were shot and wounded outside.
Burks tried to get away but was arrested nearby.
Authorities believe he was on the run from the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Alabama when stopped in Bossier City.
He’s held in the Bossier Max Facility. No bond is set on the first-degree murder charges.