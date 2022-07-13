According to Thompson, there are three things to be concerned about: is this new variant more infectious, is it more deadly, and is it susceptible to protecting people who are already vaccinated?
"This new variant is much more infectious, eight times more than the parent COVID-19, and that's why it's spreading quickly in our state and across the nation," Thompson said.
Thompson said this new strain can re-infect those who have tested positive for COVID-19 before or have gotten vaccinated. He said for anyone who has been vaccinated is less likely to be hospitalized or die. Thompson believes businesses need to keep an eye on the daily COVID-19 numbers.
"I think businesses will start to feel this in their employment base," he said. "I think businesses should pay attention because this threat is real and they need to continue paying attention and putting protections in place, not only for their workers but for their patrons also."
Thompson said as of Tuesday, 23% of Arkansans are both vaccinated and boosted.