SHREVEPORT, La. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana on Monday announced a settlement on behalf of a Shreveport man reportedly beat by Shreveport police after speaking out against the Black Lives Matter movement.
Details of the settlement were not released.
The ACLU said Brandon Kennedy, 37, was "wrongfully attacked, arrested, and searched" in 2020 by Shreveport police after one of the officers overheard Kennedy speaking to another person about BLM and his own negative experiences with the Shreveport Police Department.
Kennedy was shopping at a convenience store and was held against his will by Shreveport police in "retaliation for his constitutionally protected speech," the ACLU said.
An officer grabbed him by the neck, slammed him to the ground then placed his knee on Kennedy’s back. The officers took Kennedy to a mental health unit where he was held against his will overnight, the ACLU said, adding there was no legal reason to arrest him.
“Our client Brandon Kennedy endured a terrifying and dehumanizing ordeal, and we’re glad he’s receiving monetary compensation,” said Nora Ahmed, ACLU of Louisiana legal director. “Nonetheless, this is unfortunately the kind of racial profiling Black and Brown people continue to face each and every day, as they are targeted and jailed for merely existing in public spaces. And Mr. Kennedy’s case is particularly appalling because he was assaulted for speaking out against these very injustices. We hope this settlement sends a message that when local law enforcement agencies violate the rights of the people they’re sworn to serve — we will hold them accountable.”
KTBS contacted the Shreveport mayor's office for comment on the settlement but has not received a reply. This report will be updated if one is received.
Kennedy v. Jackson et al. was the 29th lawsuit filed in federal court as part of the ACLU of Louisiana’s Justice Lab campaign.