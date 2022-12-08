BATON ROUGE, La. - Leaders of the state’s embattled Department of Children and Family Services, which has seen at least two children die on its watch in recent months, laid out a more detailed plan to “stabilize” the agency in a legislative hearing Wednesday.
The plan includes several dozen action items. It aims to recruit and retain workers to help ease pressure on an overwhelmed and discontented staff, prioritize keeping high-risk children safe and bolster training, among other things.
The prevailing goal, said Terri Porche Ricks, the acting secretary of DCFS, is to get assessments of at-risk children more quickly.
“No. 1 is timely assessment of children that come in through intake,” she said. “All of the retention and recruitment work is to drive being able to have timely assessments.”
