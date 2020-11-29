BATON ROUGE, La- Family members of Quawan Charles and several activist groups made up the crowd of about 100 people who protested for about two hours in front of the Governor's Mansion in Baton Rouge Saturday.
The group stood to support victims of brutality and hate crimes. Speaking to the crowd, 15-year-old Quawan Charles' mother Roxanne Nelson said she wants Gov. John Bel Edwards to "give me justice for my child," reports The Advocate. "I'm tired of hurting and nothing is being done about what happened to my child.
Those who protested for Charles raised concerns about police's investigation into his disappearance and death. According to The Advocate, the group also demanded Gov. Edwards, a Democrat, be recalled for his lack of action in Quawan's case and passed around a petition to be signed.
Some also questioned the lack of an Amber Alert after Quawan was reported missing.
Participating in the protest were members of the activist group The Village 337, the NAACP, and the New Black Panther Party.
Quawan's stepfather, Jason Nelson, said his family won't rest until their demands are met, the paper reports.
"(the police) are going to just sit down behind their desk and wait, and wait, and wait, and think we're going to forget. There's no statute of limitations on murder, so just like they've got forever to wait, we've got forever to keep fighting."