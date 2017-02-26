Actor Bill Paxton has died. That's according to a family representative, who says the 61-year-old died from complications due to surgery. No further details were provided. 

Paxton has ties to Shreveport-Bossier. He served as Grand Marshal for the Krewe of Centaur Parade in 2015. 

Among his roles, Paxton played an astronaut in "Apollo 13" and a treasure hunter in "Titanic." 

The Texas native got his start in films in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the `70s before getting a chance to go in front of the camera. 

He quickly became a favorite of director James Cameron through the `80s and `90s, appearing in films such as "The Terminator" and "Aliens."

