Actor Bill Paxton has died. That's according to a family representative, who says the 61-year-old died from complications due to surgery. No further details were provided.
Paxton has ties to Shreveport-Bossier. He served as Grand Marshal for the Krewe of Centaur Parade in 2015.
Among his roles, Paxton played an astronaut in "Apollo 13" and a treasure hunter in "Titanic."
The Texas native got his start in films in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the `70s before getting a chance to go in front of the camera.
He quickly became a favorite of director James Cameron through the `80s and `90s, appearing in films such as "The Terminator" and "Aliens."