Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death among both men and women.
Now, actress and singer Bellamy Young is sharing her personal experience and using her voice to help educate people about the disease and a new test doctors can use to customize treatment.
Famous for portraying First Lady-turned-presidential nominee Mellie Grant on the hit TV political drama Scandal, Young is known for sparring with Kerry Washington.
Now the actress is squaring off with a new opponent -- but this one's real-life and personal.
"I lost my dad in 1985 and it was a very different climate to get a lung cancer diagnosis 30 years ago," Young recalled. "It was very ravaging and quite a horrible death, and I miss him every day."
Losing her father just 10 months after diagnosis shook the entire family, she said.
"We were so afraid and alone when we were going through this back in the day," Young said.
It's one of the reasons she's partnered with Merck for its "Test. Talk. Take Action" campaign, which hopes to educate those with cancer about the best treatments in their area.
"There's a thing now called biomarker testing. Every cancer is different and the biomarkers are the little clues on the tumors that tell the doctor exactly what kind of cancer you have," Young said.
Dr. Suman Rao, a professor at University of Texas-Dallas, added that "Biomarkers are substances that are found on cancer tissue and sometimes it helps us make a diagnosis."
Rao said the biomarker test also helps oncologists personalize treatment.
"Having certain markers called the PD-L1 marker in particular helps to tell us which patients are more likely to benefit from this treatment," Rao said.
It’s a treatment Young said will positively impact the patient and their entire family.
"Lung cancer sufferers and their families are often self-stigmatizing because they feel like they brought it on themselves, so they don't feel they deserve the treatment," Young exclaimed. "But everybody deserves the best treatment in the world."