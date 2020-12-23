SHREVEPORT, La. -- Pfizer will supply the U.S. with an additional 100 million doses of its vaccine under a new agreement announced today.
The agreement between the pharmaceutical company and the Trump Administration means the U.S. will receive a total of 200 million doses, enough to vaccinate 100 million Americans with the two-shot regimen. The additional vaccines, which cost $1.95 billion, will help to ensure that all Americans who want the vaccine will be able to get it by June.
So, why does producing vaccines cost so much and take so long? According to Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of infectious disease and pediatrics and lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health Shreveport, it all boils down to safety and supply.
“It's not just money, it's the raw materials,” he said. “And it's even the little glass vials, if you don't have a lot of little glass vials around, which nobody did a year ago, then those have got to be made. And that takes time, and making sure they're sterile, and making sure that you've got quality control in all parts of the production and distribution chain.”
The process involves more than just the production of the medicine.
“There are a lot of processes that are part of delivering a vaccine from production all the way into somebody’s arm,” said Vanchiere. “So, it's not just the money, it's the raw materials that are required and all those things, and the high tech nature of vaccines in general.”
And the process does not just need to be good. Every piece of the puzzle has to be perfect in order to create a sterile, usable vaccine.
“A dirty kitchen doesn't instill confidence in the people who will eat the food, right? Same thing is true here. We want it perfect. We want perfect production, and any hitch derails it,” he explained. “It's just like, you know, ice cream contamination that happened years ago. One carton contaminated, and the whole plant shuts down. Right? And so we hold those to very, very high standards, because we're talking about a lot of people being involved.”
In the new agreement, the U.S. government also has an option to purchase another 400 million doses.