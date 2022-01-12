Three ArkLaTex school districts are closing over COVID-19 issues.
The Lincoln Parish School Board, the Hooks Independent School District (ISD) and New Boston IDS on Wednesday announced closures for Thursday and Friday in hopes of mitigating illnesses, including COVID-19.
Ricky Durrett, Lincoln Parish School Board superintendent, sent a message to parents and guardians Wednesday morning explaining the need to close schools for these two days.
“We do not take this responsibility lightly and are willing to take all appropriate measures to ensure our students and employees are safe,” he wrote in the statement. “We are aware that our students and staff are being affected by the uptick of illnesses due not only COVID-19 but other ailments such as colds, stomach viruses and flu.”
During this time, Durrett said the schools will be deep cleaned to help offset the transferring of these illnesses.
Students will not have any virtual assignments for these two days, and athletics will be addressed individually by each school as far as continuing.
Schools are slated to return to normal class schedule Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Hooks ISD Supt. Byron Minter said the school system continues to monitor several facts each day as they relate to COVID.
New Boston Supt. Brian Bobbitt said he has seen the spread of COVID his district over the last several days.