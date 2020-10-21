BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Bossier City man already facing charges related to allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct with juveniles now faces even more charges.
Bossier City police detectives obtained arrest warrants for 52-year-old Stacey Glenn Wilhite of Bossier City for two counts of molestation of a juvenile. These most recent arrest warrants were filed for two criminal incidents involving one juvenile victim.
During the investigation, detectives found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with the victim who was under the age of 10 at the time the crimes occurred, according to information provided by the Bossier City police spokeswoman.
Wilhite has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of molestation and indecent behavior with juveniles.
Earlier this month, Wilhite was denied a request to move to Ringgold. The judge preferred Wilhite remain under home incarceration at his father's home in Bossier City.
Wilhite was taken into custody at the Bossier Parish Courthouse this morning and booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility. He is being held without bond.
According to investigators, there may be other victims in this case. Detectives encourage them to come forward.
Anyone who may want to speak with detectives can call 318-741-8650.
Bossier Parish sheriff’s investigators arrested Wilhite in July after saying they found evidence he had sexual contact with children under the age of 13. Court documents indicate the alleged contact happened in 2014 and 2018 and involved children 8, 11 and 13.
Wilhite’s bail conditions order him to stay away from the victims and their families. He also has to wear an ankle monitor, and the only exceptions for leaving are to go to the doctor, hospital or Johnson’s office.