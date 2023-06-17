Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish has opened up additional cooling centers for citizens in response to widespread power outages.

The following locations are now open for anyone who may need a place to cool off:
  • The Highland Center, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA (10 a.m. -6 p.m.)
  • Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center, 5340 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA (8 a.m. -8 p.m.)
  • Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, LA (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
The following Caddo Parish Schools locations will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.:
  • Booker T. Washington High School (new gym), 2104 Milam Street, Shreveport, LA
  • J.S. Clark Elementary School Gym, 351 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport, LA
  • Summer Grove Elementary School, 2955 W. Bert Kouns Ind. Loop, Shreveport, LA
  • Summerfield Elementary Auditorium, 3131 Ardis Taylor Drive, Shreveport, LA
  • Northwood High School Gym, 5939 Old Mooringsport Rd, Shreveport, LA
