SHREVEPORT, La. -- Truancy rates have soared across Northwest Louisiana since the pandemic began, and one of the major contributors is homelessness.
Thousands of children lack stable housing, and consequently, reliable transportation to school. This often leads to frequent unexcused absences. In Louisiana, a child is considered truant if they have five or more unexcused absences in a semester.
Nine-year-old Mavis Bruce attends Shreve Island Elementary School in Caddo Parish, and until recently, she was frequently absent and considered truant. Three years ago, both of her parents lost their jobs, resulting in the loss of their home and eventually their cars. Despite attempting various living arrangements with extended family members, they remained unsettled and often without the necessary means to get Mavis to school.
Mavis's mother, Michelle, was unaware there was federal assistance for families like hers until she was assigned a caseworker at the Truancy Assessment Service Center (TASC) operated by Volunteers for Youth Justice. Whenever a Caddo Parish child in grades K-5 acquires 10 unexcused absences, the school system submits a file on the family to TASC. It was then that Michelle Bruce learned her daughter qualified for the McKinney-Vento program.
Since 1987, the federally funded McKinney-Vento program has been providing assistance to homeless families across the United States. In Caddo Parish, 1,700 of the school system’s 37,000 students are enrolled in the program.
Pittre Walker, the program coordinator for Caddo Parish, estimates about 11,000, or 30%, of Caddo students likely qualify for the program, but they aren’t enrolled because they don’t know it exists or they don’t consider themselves homeless.
“They don't realize that if they have a fire, they qualify for our program. If they are moving in with other family members due to loss of income, they qualify for our program," said Walker.
When Mavis enrolled, she took advantage of many of the services provided, including the tutoring and bus transportation to her school of origin.
“Anything that will prevent them from going to school, we try to provide those services, along with working with our transportation department to make sure that they are able to attend the school that they choose. If they choose to go to their school of origin, which is the school that they attended prior to becoming homeless, then they can do that,” explained Walker.
Michelle Bruce says the program has been tremendously helpful by removing the barriers that could keep Mavis from going to school.
“She doesn’t have to worry about her school supplies. She doesn’t have to worry about uniforms. I called and they brought me a Chromebook out,” said Michelle Bruce.
Through the combined efforts of Volunteers for Youth Justice and the McKinney Vento program, the Bruce family now has the support they need while they work to get their family back on their feet.
"Everything they could do, they did. And ever since then, she hasn't missed a day," Michelle Bruce said.