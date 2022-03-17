The department said that the disease is affecting women the most. According to a press release from the ADH, there was a 164% increase overall in early syphilis cases and a 285% increase among women of reproductive ages.
Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that can cause serious health problems if it is not treated. Syphilis is divided into clinical stages: primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary.
There are different signs and symptoms associated with each stage that range from open sores, rash, and flu-like symptoms to long-term damage to the heart, brain, and other organs.
A top concern for most healthcare providers is congenital syphilis which happens when a mother with syphilis passes the infection to her baby during pregnancy.
Congenital syphilis is preventable by early detection of the infection and appropriate treatment prior to delivery.
Untreated syphilis during pregnancy can lead to stillbirth, preterm delivery, and other congenital abnormalities.
With an increase of 254% in congenital syphilis cases, nine babies in Arkansas died before birth from 2017 to 2021.
In Arkansas, healthcare providers are required to test all pregnant women at the first prenatal care visit and third trimester.
ADH said local health units across the state offer testing at no charge and urge those who are not in a monogamous relationship to use protection to prevent a further spread of the disease.