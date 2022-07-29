LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health warned the public Thursday of the increase in monkeypox cases in the state and country.
There are now 3,486 cases in the U.S., with four of those in Arkansas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed two pediatric cases in the U.S., as well as a small number of infections in pregnant women.
The department said by definition, monkeypox is spread through close contact and can be transmitted to anyone regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, race, and ethnicity. It can also be spread by direct skin-to-skin contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.
However, officials said monkeypox is not spread through casual, brief conversations or walking by someone with the disease, like at a grocery store.
Currently, the health department said the highest risk group for contracting monkeypox is men who have sex with men but anyone can contract the illness.
Officials said symptoms, which can include fever, headache, muscle pain, and a rash, can occur seven to 14 days after exposure. The rash starts one to three days after the other symptoms start.
Most people who test positive do not require treatment, according to the department of health. However, there is a small supply of the antiviral medication, TPOXX.
Officials said Arkansas has also been given a limited number of doses of Jynneos, the monkeypox vaccine. Those who are eligible include people who have had close contact with a known or suspected case in the last 14 days or those who have had a high-risk encounter in a setting or event where monkeypox has been reported to be spreading.