KTBS has visited all of the seven council districts in the city of Shreveport to see what's been accomplished and what's on the agenda in terms of improving the streets. In all of those districts, reporter T.W. Starr asked the City Council member for that district to talk a little about what's been done the past couple years and what they're looking forward to being accomplished in 2017.
Councilmen Flurry, Everson, Bowman, Bradford, Jenkins, and Corbin were happy to talk about the streets in their districts. But when there was a different response when it came time to review the District F street work.
A request for an interview with Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch was met with this email response:
"T.W. Starr,
I am not available. Thank you.
Councilwoman Lynch"
Then several days later, another email from Lynch that reads:
"My constituents are pleased to finally see some of their tax dollars at work in District F, especially in Mooretown, Sunset Acres and Cedar Grove. I have kept my promise to them that I would get results, and that they would see a difference in the community. My next plan is to address asphalt streets throughout my district, and to expand economic corridors that create and retain jobs."
Shreveport City Engineer Robert Westerman was willing to talk about the streets in District F.
"It's just a completion of the collector system. We're looking at starting to work on some of the local roads too," said Westerman, Shreveport city engineer.
Some of those local roads in District F that are supposed to get some attention in 2017, according to the Administrative Action Plan, are Wallace, Argyle and Union Streets.
Mayor Ollie Tyler also spoke about the streets of Shreveport and why she felt it was so important to put make the complete plan available for public review.
"I got input from the citizens around this city. And, one of their priorities was 'get our streets fixed' and so that drove the aggressive plan...but we needed to have a plan," said Tyler said.
According to the city, from January 2015 through December there were 148 street improvement projects undertaken by the city at a cost of $45.9 million. The bulk of the money for those improvements came from the 2011 bond project.