NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana officials have asked a federal judge to reinstate a law requiring that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
That law was blocked in 2017 by a federal judge who said it illegally affected a woman’s right to an abortion. The state argues that Friday’s Supreme Court ruling reversing the right to abortion means the law can be enforced.
Abortions are still allowed in Louisiana, for now, under a state judge’s order in a pending lawsuit against the state law banning abortion that was designed to take effect once the 1973 ruling establishing abortion rights was overturned. A hearing is set for July 8 and the state, meanwhile, is expected to appeal the order.
Abortion rights advocates have said in past court arguments that the admitting privileges requirement would likely close clinics in Shreveport and Baton Rouge.
In a court filing Monday the state argued “there is no remaining legal or equitable basis for the permanent injunction” blocking the admitting privileges law following Friday's Supreme Court ruling.
Abortion rights attorneys answered early Wednesday, arguing “a subsequent change in the underlying law in a different case is not a sufficient basis to vacate a permanent injunction."