SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport dog's road to recovery went viral on Facebook with nearly 700 shares on the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana’s Facebook page. But there have been zero adoption applications.
When Lena first came to the Humane Society, she had hardly any hair on her body. Her skin was raw and red, and she was in severe pain.
Even though someone didn't give her the life she deserved, volunteers like Courtney Wingate did.
"We pour our hearts and souls into these dogs,” said Wingate.
Nearly six months later, Lena looks like an new dog.
They treated her mange, skin, fungal and eye infections, heart worm and vaccinations.
Lena is finally ready for a new home.
"Despite everything she's been through, she still wants human love and affection. We find that pretty rare. Sometimes they'll cower, not run to you, or lay in a corner in fear. Where Lena is like, ’Okay, I’m a little scared, but where are we going today?’” said Wingate.
Lena is between 6-7 years old. She plays well with kids and other dogs despite her rough past.
"She doesn't meet a stranger,“ Wingate said.
Wingate says Lena originally came from a home in Texas with nearly 30 other dogs who looked just like her. Some people have showed interest in adopting Lena, but changed their minds because she wasn't a "sought after dog."
Wingate says it's disheartening to hear when you put so much TLC in a dog like her.
"While we understand she's not your golden retriever, that doesn't make her any less desirable for the next person. The home for her will come, it's just going to take a bit of time,” added Wingate.
Lena finished her heart worm treatment and she’s been spayed, now all she needs is a new home. If you're interested in adopting Lena, or any of the other dogs at HSNWLA, the information is below.
Email: rescuehsnwla@gmail.com