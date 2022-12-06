SHREVEPORT, La. -- This city's mayoral runoff election hits the ditch down the final stretch. Attack ads are out against both candidates from political action groups, accusing them of domestic abuse decades ago.
Both Tom Arceneaux and Greg Tarver say they can't control the ads the PACs put out.
The latest are two television spots against the Republican Arceneaux by the group One Hundred Percent. One has a woman portraying his ex wife voicing over a court record.
"Tom was physically and mentally abusive of me on many occasions as I went through counseling for battered wife syndrome," the woman says, adding that Arceneaux also physically and verbally abused their son.
Another ad insinuates that Arceneaux made a secret deal with current Mayor Adrian Perkins to gain his endorsement. Arceneaux says no deals were made for any of his endorsements.
But regarding the charge of domestic abuse, Arceneaux said, "I went through a divorce like many people have done. And that's past history. And all of those things have been resolved. And I've been working on repairing the damage of a divorce now for over 30 years."
Asked if there was any truth to the ad, Arceneaux replied, "I've denied all those allegations."
There's also a radio ad against Arceneaux's opponent, Democrat Greg Tarver, from the group Watchdog PAC, accusing him of past domestic abuse.
An announcer says, "Two former spouses accuse Greg Tarver of violent abuse. And one of them shot Tarver point blank to save her own life."
Tarver survived a gunshot to the chest almost 35 years ago when he was a younger state senator.
He declined comment on that ad today.
But he did say that he "hated" that the other group put out attack ads on Arceneaux.
Likewise, Arceneaux denounced the ad against Tarver. But he says he has no control over the PAC that put it out.
Political analyst Scott Hughes says these types of ads -- attacking a candidate over decades old family matters -- are aimed at depressing their voter turnout.
"It's often not effective in changing who you will vote for, or making you decide to vote for the other candidate. It's often effective and just making you not go vote," Hughes says.
Hughes says it's typical for these attack ads to come out in the final days of a campaign, to give the targeted candidate little time to respond.
Shreveport choses its next mayor on Saturday.