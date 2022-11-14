police lights
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Twelve adults were arrested last week during a multi-agency crackdown on juvenile criminal activity. 

Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in the joint operation held Tuesday and Wednesday.

The purpose of the operation was to target parents or concerned adults for truancy offenses in which the adults are believed to be negligent, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release. 

All warrants were obtained through Caddo Juvenile Courts for the arrests.

Arrested were: 

Terrance Lyons, 30

Offense: Fugitive on a carnal knowledge of juvenile charge and Minden homicide suspect.

Dangelo Lyons, 23

Offense: Fugitive on a firearm violation and Minden homicide suspect

Katie Thomas, 41

Offense: Fugitive for failure to appear on truancy violation

Kevin Williams, 39

Offense: Fugitive for failure to appear on a truancy violation

Suspect: Ashley Green, 38

Offense: Fugitive for failure to appear on a truancy violation

Suspect: Karen Robinson DOB, 44

Offense:  Fugitive for failure to appear on a truancy violation

Suspect: Shamonica Murray, 25

Offense:  Fugitive for failure to appear on a truancy violation

Suspect: Christine Anderson, 31

Offense:  Fugitive for failure to appear on a truancy violation

Suspect: Veronica Evans, 41

Offense:  Fugitive for failure to appear on a truancy violation

Suspect: Jessica Levy, 33

Offense: Fugitive for failure to appear on a truancy violation

Suspect: Shantarra George, 41

Offense: Fugitive for failure to appear on a truancy violation

Suspect: Jordan Givens, 22

Offense: Illegal carrying of a weapon - charge pending

