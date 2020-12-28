SHREVEPORT, La. - Just one day after Christmas, the United States reached a grim milestone. One in 1,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the nation's first reported infection in late January of 2020, According to data from Johns Hopkins University.
As cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the safest way to celebrate the winter holidays is to do it at home with only the people you live with.
Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at LSU Health Shreveport Dr. John Vanchiere gave advice for people who chose not to take the CDC's advice and gathered and traveled anyway.
"The important things are reducing your risk. Number one, being outside is better than being inside. Number two wearing a mask is probably our most effective strategy for reducing risk. Number three, if you're not feeling well, you should not go at all," Vanchiere said.
He advises if you already gathered, get tested. Get tested 5 to 7 days later to detect if you have the coronavirus.