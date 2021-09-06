DIXIE INN, La. - Louisiana State Police has canceled the Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory that was issued on Sunday on behalf of the Dixie Inn Police Department for two-year-old Xander Scriber. According to police, Xander was believed to be in imminent danger. However, the advisory was canceled Monday morning after the child was found safe.
The toddler was reported missing from his residence — 121 Southfield Park Road in Dixie Inn. The child was last seen on Sunday, at approximately 5 p.m., with his non-custodial father, Robert Scriber.