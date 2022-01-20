SHREVEPORT, La. -- American Electric Power (AEP) will build a $100 million transmission control center at a newly developed technology park in west Shreveport, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday morning.
The 77,000 square-feet control center will generate 28 new jobs with annual salaries of about $115,000. The investment will allow AEP to retain 20 direct jobs and create 63 indirect jobs, Edwards said.
"That's 83 careers, 83 families ... helping the community," he said.
The AEP facility will be located at 7288 Greenwood Road, the former location of what was known as a sports mall just off Interstate 20. The new Resilient Technology Park will serve as a magnet for others to locate there to make sure they have access to fiber optics and electricity. It's one of more than 100 available sites certified by LED for industrial projects. The control center will be located on 30 acres in the northwest quadrant of the 313-acre park.
“Louisiana residents know the importance of a stable, reliable utility system, and the investments that American Electric Power is making in our state will increase the energy resilience of the entire Gulf Coast,” Edwards. “I am confident that AEP will find a highly-skilled workforce in Shreveport. This new project will bring high-paying jobs and new economic activity for the northwest region of Louisiana, as well as increased confidence in our vital utilities.”
The control center will control the operations of AEP’s transmission system in the Southwest Power Pool regional power grid and work in collaboration with the AEP Transmission Control Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, to control the operations of AEP’s transmission system in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) power grid. The facility will also support the real time operational technology hardware and software required to assess, monitor and support the entirety of AEP’s national transmission grid.
The AEP announcement comes on the heels of other economic development projects in northwest Louisiana, which include:
- Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT) – $1.5 million investment in existing facility - 600 jobs.
- Amazon – constructing a $200 million major robotics fulfilment center - 1,000 direct jobs, 1,118 indirect jobs, 800 construction jobs.
- Bia Energy Operating Company – evaluating plans for an almost $1 billion methanol plant at The Port – 75 direct jobs, 350 construction jobs.
- Ternium USA – $98 million expansion of steel plant at The Port - retaining 157 jobs, create 35 new direct jobs.
- Teal Jones Group – proposed construction of $110.5 million southern yellow pine lumber plant in Plain Dealing – 125 new jobs, 120 construction jobs.
To secure the AEP project in Shreveport, the state offered AEP a competitive incentive package that includes a $1 million performance based award for infrastructure costs. Additionally, the company is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs program.
The Shreveport Transmission Control Center will feature a new substation, additional electric grid infrastructure, and state-of-the-art equipment. Construction of the site will begin in the first quarter of 2022, with the start of operations projected for mid-year 2023.
“Assessing, monitoring and controlling the transmission grid and dispatching power plants is critical to keeping the power flowing to our customers,” Caddo Commission President John Akins said. “It requires access to high-speed data networks and reliable power. We are excited to be the first facility to break ground in Resilient Technology Park and to be able to showcase the investments that have brought fiber optic data lines and other critical infrastructure to the area.”
“AEP’s expanded investment in North Louisiana is a huge benefit for economic development in the region,” North Louisiana Economic Partnership President Justyn Dixon said. “They are adding quality, high-paying jobs to North Louisiana by standing up the Shreveport Transmission Control Center. This project also brings competitive economic development opportunities by adding critical infrastructure to the new Resilient Technology Park. These improvements will assist us in attracting future jobs and capital investments for our region and is a victory for all. These exciting opportunities would not be possible without the dedication of our partners including the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish Commission, and Louisiana Economic Development.”