SHREVEPORT, La. - Students received free shoes to get ready for back to school on Saturday.
The African American Celebration Parade Committee gave away free shoes for needy students as part of the 18th annual shoe giveaway.
"We are so excited today, to have the opportunity, to reach out and touch those who are less fortunate. And we stand today very strong on 27,000 pairs of brand new shoes, in the last 18 years to make sure that those children who will be going back to school, have the opportunity to focus on education." Barbara Norton with the African American Celebration committee said. "We want to reach 27,000 more children and give them an opportunity- not to look at the holes in their shoes- but to look and focus at their education while they’re in class."
Many parents and children turned out to the Walmart on Pines Road for a chance at the free footwear.