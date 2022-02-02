SHREVEPORT, La. -- The 34th Annual African American Parade Celebration will roll Saturday after marching bands were silenced and the streets of Shreveport quiet because for the past year floats have been parked because of COVID-19.
"Bigger, better, and stronger it is given people a chance to look up and say well I have something to do on Saturday," co-founder Barbara Norton said.
"This year it seems like people are more excited and more interested," Norton said.
She says the parade brings hope and it seems residents are ready to get outside again to revel in the rich history the flow of the parade focuses on.
"We all have a story about our individual history," said Norton.
African American history will surely be on full display because she says this year's parade is shaping up like no other has before it.
"We have participants from 13 different states, and we still have people calling to ask if it is not too late for them to be a part," said Norton.
The parade rolls Saturday at 11 a.m.
This year's theme is "black health and wellness".