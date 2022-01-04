SHREVEPORT, La- On New Year's Eve Shreveport Fire responded to a 9-1-1 call that a man had jumped from the Texas Street bridge. After search crews searched the water in boats, there was no evidence that anyone had jumped. This is a common occurrence in Shreveport.
On both the Texas Street Bridge and the bridge over Cross Lake, drivers will see someone walking along the bridge and call 9-1-1 thinking they are about to jump.
Often times the person is just looking over the railing or taking a rest. Clarence Reese, a spokesperson for Shreveport Fire says that people should not hesitate to call 9-1-1 if they suspect an emergency. But, he says everyone needs to be clear and specific about what they are seeing.
If a caller can circle back to double check on what's happening, that makes search crews job much easier.