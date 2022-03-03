BATON ROUGE, La. - A federal judge has given former LSU associate athletic director Sharon Lewis until Friday to add new claims to her lawsuit against the university after Lewis’ attorney said recently that a former LSU coach who is back on staff “exposed himself” to her several years ago.
Lewis’ attorney, Larry English, made the allegation last month in an interview on the WRKF radio show “Talk Louisiana.” There’s only one member of the LSU coaching staff who fits the description that English gave of the coach who harassed Lewis: LSU associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson, who left LSU in 2015 and was rehired late last year. Wilson coached at UT San Antonio and McNeese State in the meantime.
Over the past year, Lewis filed two lawsuits against LSU that accused her superiors and co-workers of retaliating against her. She alleged that the retaliation came after she reported that former LSU football coach Les Miles was sexually harassing student workers. Lewis also said that Miles instructed her to hire “blonde girls with big boobs” to work in LSU’s football recruiting department, which Lewis oversaw.
While Lewis’ past allegations have focused on her role as an intermediary between Miles and students that he made uncomfortable, this is the first time that her attorneys have said Lewis was personally a victim of sexual harassment as well.
Wilson did not respond to messages Thursday.
