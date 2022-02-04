BATON ROUGE, La. - Despite complaints from Black lawmakers, a House committee Friday approved a bill that spells out new boundaries for Louisiana's top school board and retains two majority-minority districts.
The vote on the measure was 12-5.
The proposal, House Bill 3, now faces action in the full House.
Critics, including a current member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, said more effort should be made to add a third district where Black residents, who make up a minority of the state's population, command a majority of the district.
