BATON ROUGE, La. - A study group of Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to press ahead with major changes in how high schools are rated and other operations despite opposition from local superintendents and questions about the scope of the overhaul.
A five-member panel of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education directed the state Department of Education to come up with a proposal for BESE to debate on Aug. 23.
Whether the full board will embrace the new rules is unclear, in part because the panel will be grappling with proposed changes that five of its 11 members have been studying for the past eight months.
While the new policies would touch on a wide range of school accountability measures, the biggest complaints have focused on high schools. Annual letter grades for public schools gets lots of attention, and any push to revamp how schools are scored is sure to trigger controversy.
