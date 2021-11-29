Zalee Gail Day-Smith, 14, sits on top of one of the former oil tanks near her mother’s home in the rural Ragley community in a recent photo shot before her death on Feb. 28, 2021. Day-Smith was on the one of the oil tanks when they blew up and threw her hundreds feet into air, killing her. Family members say the battery had no fence, gate or warning signs, despite the flammable hazard; the state is proposing new rules to require them. (Photo provided by Mattisun Miner)