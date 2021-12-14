SHREVEPORT, La- The five bond proposals put forward by Mayor Adrian Perkins were largely designed to address significant deficits in the city's infrastructure.
One of those bonds, would have given over $60 million to the Water and Sewage Department to address multiple projects, some of which are critical.
Water and Sewage Director William Daniel says that there are two pipes on the list to be repaired that carry water to over 60% of the city. Now, one of those pipes already has a leak.
The current projects are largely due to neglect over decades past. Now that the bond proposals failed, the city will have to push these issues further down the line.