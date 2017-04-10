Representative Cedric Glover is calling Caddo Parish's decision to pass on Land Rover and Japanese Manufacturer Daikin a tremendous hole, even a crime against the city of Shreveport.
Glover claims both company's wanted to bring jobs to Caddo Parish but were turned down, for Elio Motors, and the strange car it promised to build; and it still hasn't.
State Rep. Cedric Glover, who was Shreveport's mayor when General Motors left town, is asking Louisiana's legislature to use a powerful tool it hasn't utilized in decades: subpoenas to testify before a legislative committee.
"All it takes is the agreement and the support of both Chairman Carmody and the Speaker of the House to give us the authority to do that," said Glover.
On May 9, Glover wants to question, under oath, the deal makers who let the chronically delayed Elio Motors into Shreveport's former GM plant:
including former Louisiana Director of Economic Development Stephen Moret, two members of Racer Trust - the government program created to find new uses for the old GM plants after the company filed bankruptcy and billionaire investor Stuart Lichter, who got the plant.
"For the folks at Racer Trust to say to the people in this community that the best that we can do is Elio, and to see the opportunities that have been lost and still being lost that to me is a crime," added Glover.
The poisonous vine, as Glover puts it, began in 2013, when Racer's bankruptcy trustee decided Lichter was the right person to turn the plant around. But what few in Caddo Parish knew, is that Lichter already had a troubled past with other properties he owned, including a former NASA facility outside Los Angles, that was redeveloped into a movie studio.
In 2009, 34 people filed workers compensation claims and one sued claiming it was toxic and made them sick. It's now permanently closed.
Then there's a former appliance factory in Mansfield, Ohio, where Lichter's company hired clean-up crews - that eventually gutted the building, removed steel and other recyclable materials, then abandoned the property. Lichter sued for reimbursement, but a judge ruled against it, since Lichter allegedly could not produce receipts.
And late last year, an investment group sued Lichter accusing him of misappropriating $25 million loaned to redevelop the former Hoover appliances property in North Canton, Ohio. The plaintiffs now questions if Lichter has the cash to finish the job.
But back to Shreveport. Watch as Lichter raves in 2013 about Shreveport's GM facility.
"It has terrific infrastructure," said Lichter.
"This essentially was General Motors most modern car plant. It's fully equipped and the amount of money it saves in start up costs, I can't even calculate it because its something like 500 million dollars of equipment sitting in this plant. So you just turn it on," added Lichter.
Then there's Caddo Parish commissioners, tasked to protect the parish's investment. In a 2013 news conference, parish Administrator Woody Wilson and Commissioner Ken Epperson promised due diligence.
"Our number one priority, as President Epperson said, is to get this property back into the economic commerce and we don't want it being a dormant facility and not being utilized in the best use of our parish," said Wilson.
But between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve 2013 -- in a whirlwind real estate transaction -- ownership of the GM facility changed hands, with the blessings of Caddo commissioners, as they used $7.5 million in taxpayer dollars to buy the plant and lease it to Lichter, who in turn would lease it to Elio to build its three-wheel car.
"They all kinda happened at once and they're all layered into each or tied into the other one," Commissioner Matthew Linn said about the contracts.
Back in 2013, former commissioner, John Escude, lobbied for support, but what many in the room didn't know was that Escude was working for a company hired to sell excess equipment Elio didn't intend to use.
"If we don't do this I won't be able to live with myself," said Escude.
Linn says he was against it.
"There were three commissioners that voted against giving away their authority to read this contract. The commissioners that voted against it was Lyndon Johnson, Stephanie Lynch and myself," said Linn.
Linn says the lease, which he describes as cloaked in secrecy, gives tax breaks to Elio Motors and Lichter's Industrial Realty Group, which also does business under the name Shreveport Business Park. The contract also gave Lichter and company permission to sell everything inside the former GM facility without a dime going to the parish.
"Racer Trust sold the equipment to Elio for $26.9 million and then gave them $10 million in cash using that equipment as collateral," said Linn.
Linn adds the contract signed off by commissioners also gives Lichter first right of refusal as to who besides Elio can work in the GM facility and "block" who he wants out.
"If we brought in a company that was able to create 4,000 jobs at $75,000 per job, the company Industrial Realty Group or Shreveport Business Park they have the authority to say, 'No we won't sell. Caddo Parish can't sell,'" added Linn.
Linn says back in 2013, three companies expressed interest in the GM plant. One was Elio Motors, the others were Land Rover and Japanese air conditioning manufacturer Daikin, which promised those 4,000 jobs.
But who did Lichter pick?
The company he was a majority shareholder in: Elio Motors, which is running out of investor money and pushing back the day it says it will start making cars.
"That's a crime," said Glover.
According to Glover, Land Rover, which wanted to base its North American operations in Shreveport, moved on after being told it could have the GM facility - only - if it paid Shreveport Business Park an additional $200 million to relocate Elio to the former AT&T facility in Southwest Shreveport.
Commissioner Linn says Daikin decided on Texas.
"One built a $430 million dollar plant in Houston and the other decided to not do anything," Linn said.
Glover is convinced Caddo Parish was shoe-horned into this deal by Racer Trust, when it originally sold the former GM plant to Lichter. But he adds Lichter upped the ante when he warned Caddo Commissioners if they didn't approve his terms he would send in bulldozers to demolish the former GM facility. Lichter did that before in 2013 at a suburban Denver property he owned and in 2009 in Connecticut, where the portion of another complex was razed.
"That's coercion, that's undo coercion, that intimidation, that's criminal in my estimation," said Glover. "You're creating a crime against the best interests of the people of this community. You're also breaching your fiduciary obligation to seek the highest and best use for these assets."
KTBS-3 investigators reached out to Chairman Thomas Carmody, who says he has not discussed with the Speaker of the House details of this investigation yet, but adds if Glover thinks criminal activity took place, he should take his concerns to the DA's office.
KTBS also checked with Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. He says he thought the deal between Elio and the parish didn't look right and at the very least was not good for the taxpayers. His office conducted an extensive investigation. Prator presented the case to the Caddo DA at the time, who agreed it wasn't good business but didn't rise to the level of a crime.
Meanwhile, billionaire Stuart Lichter did not respond to our interview requests, and Escude says he saw no conflict of interest in taking the job at the plant since he wasn't working for Elio.
KTBS-3 investigators also checked what's next for Elio Motors.
The company still has no timetable for when it will begin production of its vehicles in Shreveport, but the company is facing new problems. On May, representatives from the company will testify before Louisiana's Department of Motor Vehicles for potential violations for selling car reservations without a license to do so in the state.