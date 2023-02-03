BATON ROUGE, La. - When walking to and from her night classes across dark areas of campus, LSU sophomore Najada Magee said she often doesn't feel safe — and she knows many other women feel the same way.
"We need something for us," she said. "Like an escort or buddy system where you can call people and go to class together.”
Many female LSU students say they generally feel safe on around campus during the day, but are concerned about walking around at night. Those fears have only been amplified by the death of Madison Brooks last month.
Authorities say Brooks, a 19-year-old sophomore, had been drinking at Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar, and got in the car with four men she met there after not being able to find her friends. Deputies say two of the men raped her before she was dropped off in a neighborhood near Burbank Drive — the street where she was later hit by a car and killed.
