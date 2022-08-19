BATON ROUGE, La. - A supervisor at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has resigned after overseeing the case of a 2-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose despite three warnings that the department needed to check on him.
DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters released new information this week about the agency's handling of the case of Mitchell Robinson III, which has prompted fury from state legislators and the public. The toddler died in late June, but his case burst into public view earlier this month when his mother, Whitney Ard, was arrested on a count of negligent homicide and the coroner determined that a fentanyl overdose killed him.
DCFS opened an internal investigation into its handling of earlier reports about the boy. The state’s Office of Inspector General also opened a probe.
