BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s reeling child care industry, and the parents who rely on it, got some good news from Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state’s top school board.
Edwards 2022 legislative budget proposal would triple state aid for families who qualify for child care subsidies, boost state support for Louisiana's primary pre-K program and add $50 million for a fund that offers matching state dollars for local child care efforts.
Meanwhile, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education last week voted to expand eligibility for child care assistance and increase the daily payments.
"We commend the governor for this down payment on investing in our young children in the state of Louisiana," Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, said Thursday.
Read more on expanding child care eligibility from our media partner The Advocate