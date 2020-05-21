SHREVEPORT, La - Orlandeaux's Seafood Restaurant on Monkhouse Drive, formerly known as Brothers, is nearly 100 years old and still thriving during the CV19 pandemic.
Owner Damian-Chappeaux Chapman says he gives credit to quick business decision-making and a loyal customer base.
Long lines waiting on curbside service have been causing traffic jams along Monkhouse Drive for the past few weeks.
Those long lines of traffic are also helping nearby businesses too.
Sherry Butler, owner of Sherry Bee In Motion Hair Salon next door, says she has seen the business bounce back in West Shreveport.
"Everybody wants to come out and now get their hair done, Butler said. And they want to go and spend money at the restaurant."
Chapman says he never used curbside as a business model prior to the pandemic. However, he says it has turned out to be just as profitable due to the high volume of customers driving through.