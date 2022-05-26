BATON ROUGE, La. - The days after the mass shooting of 19 children in Texas, feelings remained raw at a Louisiana Legislature still juggling about two dozen gun bills during the remaining 12 days of session.
Tuesday evening, the Louisiana House observed a moment of silence at the request of a choked-up Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, shortly after news of the shooting spread.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Senate Education Committee did the same at the request of Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge and chairman of the panel.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said the shooting will have an impact on gun debates in the final days of the session, which ends June 6.
