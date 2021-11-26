NEW YORK CITY - The return trip home begins for millions of Americans, but motorists driving back this weekend will experience the most traffic.
The worst times to get on the road are today between 1 and 4pm and tomorrow between 2 and 7pm, Sunday from 1 to 7pm. The best time to drive is before 12 noon.
Meantime this week has broken a pandemic record with more than 2.3 million people flying Wednesday, the most since the pandemic began. Sunday is expected to break that record with more than 2.4 million passengers.