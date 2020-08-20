BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU said Thursday, it will investigate how those associated with the university lodge complaints about assaults.
The administration vowed to inquire more about the protocols after a USA Today investigation tied former LSU football standout Derrius Guice to allegations of rape while in Baton Rouge.
The allegations date back to two incidents in 2016, USA Today reported this week, and were revealed in a lawsuit where women are suing the NCAA over complaints the collegiate athletics association ignored questionable behavior of star athletes.
Guice faces no charges related to the lawsuit, which is a civil suit. However, Guice was arrested last week for domestic violence and cut from his NFL Washington football team.
In response to the USA Today article, Guice and LSU were forced to respond.
Guice's attorney, Peter Greenspun, denied allegations in the lawsuit, telling USA Today: "At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU."
The women believe LSU did not do enough to investigate complaints against Guice.
LSU responded in a statement:
“LSU and LSU Athletics take all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness. Formal complaints are promptly and fully investigated and the rights and privacy of students are protected as stipulated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Complainants are also strongly encouraged to report the offense to law enforcement and are provided information on health care, counseling and supportive measures available.”
Thursday, the LSU administration vowed to inquire more about the protocols related to assault complaints. University officials said the school will investigate to see what was reported, when and how it was followed up.