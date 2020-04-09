SHREVEPORT, La. — Roy Coleman, 64, died Monday due to complications of covid-19.
He was a veteran, who worked as a housekeeper at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
“He was the best thing since sliced bread,” said Mable Clark Coleman, his wife of 40 years. “He didn’t regard himself. He did things with other people in mind. He was a deacon at church, he was a Sunday school teacher, he worked in all capacities of the church, and he was just your go-to guy — at his job and at home.”
According to Coleman’s family, he started feeling ill in mid-to-late March, complaining of stomach symptoms. They said he continued to go to work until his symptoms worsened.
His daughter, Shalonda, said he went to the emergency room with a cough and shortness of breath on March 24, was diagnosed with a sinus infection, went home, and returned to the ER two more times. He was admitted the second time, on March 27.
He went from a stomach virus, next thing you know, they told him he had pneumonia in both his lungs. Next thing you know, they are telling him that they’re gonna test him for the coronavirus, and that’s what he had,” said Mabel. “And from there, that’s when he went downhill. That’s what took him away.”
Clark’s widow had a message for the public, as she urged people to care for themselves and follow instructions of government officials.
“We’ve got to go bury my husband of 40-plus years. My partner, my everything. And I got to go do that. And this does not make me feel good at all to know that I’m facing this,” she said. “I don’t have a husband no more. I hope everybody understands he’s gone, and he’s not coming back.”
The American Federation of Government Employees represents support staff throughout the Department of Veterans Affairs, including Coleman. The union filed a complaint to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration against the VA on March 31.
“The VA has directed federal employees, including those at high risk for COVID-19, to continue reporting to work even when these employees are known to have been in close proximity to individuals and patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or who have met the testing criteria for COVID-19,” read part of the claim.
“There were so many people up there with him that had (the coronavirus), but they weren’t letting them out. That’s was what was going on. That was a hidden secret,” Mable said.
Another part of the claim states, “The VA has not supplied all federal employees with the PPE they desperately need to protect themselves, their peers, and patients from COVID-19 exposure.”
Following Coleman’s death, and the death of a second VA employee in Nevada represented by AFGE, the union released a statement:
“We hear daily reports from our members – many of whom still do not have the proper protective equipment to keep themselves and the public they are serving safe from further spread of the virus.
“We wouldn’t send our soldiers off to war without the proper equipment, but that’s precisely the situation facing many of the federal workers on the front lines of this pandemic. Employees are literally risking their lives to do their jobs, and the government must take immediate action to protect these brave employees and the public they serve. Not tomorrow. Today.”
"As the ArkLATex, and everywhere across America deals with COVID-19, the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has proactively implemented appropriate measures to ensure the safest health care environment for each Veteran, visitor and employee," said Shannon Arledge, a spokesman for Overton Brooks, in an email to 3 Investigates. “Overton Brooks VA employees are performing amazingly well during this challenging time. We salute those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and extend our condolences to their loved ones.”
Arledge said all employees are sent home if they are sick or becoming sick. In accordance with CDC guidelines and VA protocols, all employees who test positive are asked to home isolate, mitigating further risk of transmission to other patients and staff.
Arledge said there is no strain on staffing or resources at Overton Brooks, and that all employees have adequate access to personal protective equipment, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Arledge also shared the VA’s PPE policy:
1. PURPOSE: To provide a standardized process for Overton Brooks Veteran Medical Center (OBVAMC) employees regarding the use of personal protective masks (homemade, personal and/or hospital grade issued masks (N95)).
2. POLICY: All personnel will adhere to the guidelines outlined in this standard operating procedure. NOTE: Personnel are to wear a surgical mask or personally purchased mask if coughing and/or sneezing. These masks are only effective when used in combination with frequent hand cleaning with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, in addition to social distancing. If staff present at the screening area and require a mask for cough/cold like symptoms and no fever is present, one will be provided.
3. PROCEDURE:
a. All staff may wear a homemade mask or mask that was individually purchased, if desired, when not interacting with patients. Proper mask hygiene is required at all times and masks must be kept clean.
b. When interacting with patients, staff may only use government issued PPE when required.
c. Staff members that interact with POSITIVE COVID 19 patients, C-Diff, TB, or aerosol generating procedures, will don full PPE (bouffant, isolation gown, shoe covers, gloves, N95 mask and face-shield) prior to entering the treatment room. Once treatment is complete, clinical staff will exit treatment room, immediately doff PPE and discard in nearest red receptable waste bins. Staff must have the appropriate training when using PPE.
d. Emergency room staff will use government issued PPE during triage. Staff members that interact with positive screens and/or those patients under investigation, will don full PPE (bouffant, isolation gown, shoe covers, gloves, N95 mask and face-shield) prior to entering the decon or treatment room. Once assessment or treatment is complete, clinical staff will exit the room, immediately doff PPE and discard in nearest red receptable waste bins.
(sic) d. Clinical staff members required to wear an N95 must first be fit tested by the Safety Officer. Staff can call the Safety Office at ext. 5352.
Arledge also shared a link to the VA's COVID-19 screening policy.