BATON ROUGE, La. - Former LSU President F. King Alexander spoke out Monday about LSU's recent firing of men's basketball coach Will Wade, after Alexander's administration suspended Wade three years ago, prompting a backlash from LSU's fan base and board members who supported Wade.
Alexander reflected on that incident Monday on WRKF's Talk Louisiana, saying that LSU did not have enough evidence against Wade at the time to fire him for cause. The only information LSU had in 2019 about allegations that Wade paid recruits came from leaks in the media, and Alexander said the FBI would not turn over its information to LSU.
Still, Alexander said former LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva paid a high price for suspending Wade in 2019 while LSU was making an NCAA tournament run.
Several LSU board members summoned Alexander that spring to a dinner at the Baton Rouge restaurant Juban's, where he recalled that they told him he needed to fire Alleva. He said they wrote on a cocktail napkin the salary for their choice of athletic director, Scott Woodward. Some board members have disputed that version of events.
