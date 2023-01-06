SHREVEPORT, La. - School zone times in Shreveport are changing Monday afternoon.
School zones will be monitored from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., instead of 2 to 4 p.m., according to Shreveport police.
The change was made because over the years high schools are ending classes closer to 4 p.m.; however, there has been on adjustment to the school zone times. That came to the attention of community leaders since the school zones are being monitored with speed enforcement cameras.
The morning time will not change. It remains 7 to 9 a.m.
Another issue being addressed are the flashers -- or lack thereof. Only about 50 percent of the school zones have them. Although not required by state law if a placard is in place, it's been proven to be a helpful reminder to drivers in the reduced speed areas, police said.
The city has a partnership with Blue Line Solutions for the speed enforcement cameras. So, Blue Line is changing all placards in the city to reflect the change in the afternoon school zone times. Infrastructure also will be updated to make sure all schools using the cameras will have flashers installed.
The changes are expected to be completed by 2024.