CLOUTIERVILLE, La. -- Something that's not been reported in northwest Louisiana in weeks -- storm damage.
But a late afternoon pop-up storm in the south end of Natchitoches Parish left its mark today. High winds accompanying rainfall caused a large pecan tree limb to fall on a home on state Highway 495 in Cloutierville, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Trees also are blocking the sound end of the highway.
No injuries have been reported.
NPSO deputies and the state highway department are responding to the area.