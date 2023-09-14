BOSSIER CITY, La. – The Bossier Parish registrar of voters has no authority to decline, reject or decertify a petition once she’s followed the requirements of the law.
That’s the opinion of state Assistant Attorney General Carey “Tom” Jones in a letter Friday to Bossier City attorney Charles Jacobs. The letter is in response to a vote by the Bossier City Council last week asking the registrar to “decertify” a citizen-led petition calling for term limits.
Jones’ letter is included with agenda documents for the council’s next meeting on Tuesday. It accompanies with a resolution calling for an election on March 23 to let voters decide if the city charter should be amended to set term limits for the mayor and City Council.
Previous attempts to out-right call an election for term limits have failed to get enough support from the 7-member council.
Jacobs has questioned the validity of the petition led by the Bossier Term Limits Coalition because it failed to include the dates of birth for the almost 3,000 people who signed it. Still, Registrar of Voters Stephanie Agee certified it as valid.
The attorney general’s office declined late last month to issue an opinion on whether Agee properly certified the petition.
But in the letter to Jacobs, Jones said as legal counsel for Agee, he was replying on her behalf in response to the council’s vote regarding certification of the petition. Jones cites state law on what is required in a petition.
However, he said once it is given to the registrar, she is required to certify it, which includes ensuring those who sign it are registered electors in the jurisdiction.
“The Registrar has no authority to decline or reject a petition that might appear to her deficient in form. Nor does she have authority to ‘decertify’ a petition once she has performed her responsibilities under La. R.S. 18:3(D). The Registrar fulfilled her statutory responsibility in determining and certifying the petition, and she can do no more,” Jones wrote.
He added: “It appears from your letter that you have formed the opinion the petition is defective in form and null and void on that account. We assume that your client, if so advised, will be disinclined to act on the petition. But, that is a matter for the City to decide. The form of the petition is not a legal concern that the registrar can remedy or address.”
The deadline to get a proposition on the March 23 ballot is Nov. 15.